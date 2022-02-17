WEST WARWICK – On Sunday, Feb. 20, Stanley Tree Service Inc. will raise a span of 100 lights at the Station Fire Memorial, 211 Cowesett Ave., West Warwick, at 6 p.m. to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the nightclub fire. The lights will remain lit for 100 minutes in honor of the lost lives.
