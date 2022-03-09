PROVIDENCE — Rep. Robert D. Phillips has introduced legislation that would explore the possibility of building solar panels on the median strips of the state’s major highways.
The bill (2022-H 6657) would establish an advisory commission to determine the placement of solar panels on Interstate highways, RI-Route 146, carports at state parking lots, and other locations.
“There’s an awful lot of real estate running along our highways that could be used for the creation of renewable energy,” Phillips stated in a news release. “This commission would assess the potential for installing those panels, and mapping this potential will help the General Assembly to make well-informed and confident decisions about renewable energy. This is especially important as new technology brings increased infrastructure demands of our roadways.”
This legislation would also direct the General Assembly to seek to utilize funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in making appropriations to support the project and to implement the recommendations of the commission.
In making those determinations, the commission would seek placements that would provide and generate maximum returns on the investment, as well as producing substantial amounts of energy.
The commission would consist of the director of the Department of Transportation, or designee, the director of the Department of Environmental Management, or designee, the chairperson of the Public Utilities Commission, or designee, the director of the Office of Energy Resources, or designee, and three members of the public appointed by the governor.
The legislation, which is cosponsored by representatives Gregory J. Costantino, Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, Deborah Ruggiero, Terri Cortvriend, Lauren H. Carson, June Speakman, Bernard A. Hawkins, Edward T. Cardillo Jr., and Gregg Amore, has been referred to the House Finance Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.