PROVIDENCE – As households continue to switch their focus from keeping warm to staying cool, the Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund’s sponsoring energy companies – Block Island Utility District, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District, Petro Home Services, Rhode Island Energy and RISEC LP – want to remind families and individuals struggling financially that the fund remains open to provide assistance with the payment of home energy expenses.
The fund, which is administered by United Way of Rhode Island, is a safety net for households in crisis who are having trouble paying their energy bills, states a news release. Households in need of energy assistance are encouraged to call their local Community Action Program agency to determine if they qualify for the fund. Community Action Program agencies help to determine eligibility for the fund based on total household income not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, a household of four is eligible if its annual income does not exceed $79,500 while a household of six cannot exceed $106,740. Grants to individual households are determined by fuel type and need, with grant amounts up to $650 per season.
Residents can dial 2-1-1, United Way’s 24-hour help center if they are looking for general information about the energy fund, or need help identifying their local Community Action Program agency to determine eligibility.
Those interested in donating to the fund to assist those impacted by COVID can visit www.rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org, text “WARM” to 91999 on their mobile phone or send a check payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund” to Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley Street, Providence, RI 02909-2459.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.