PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Black Business Association, an 11-year-old non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the business opportunities and vitality of Black-owned and minority businesses and professionals in R.I., is now accepting applications for its 2022-2023 Emerging Leaders Development Program.
According to a release, the Emerging Leaders Development Program prepares high-performing Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous and multi-racial professionals for advancement into senior leadership and executive roles while raising their visibility as a force within their organization and community. This seven-month leadership program is designed to provide participants with the additional knowledge, skills and tools that they will need to take their career to the next level. The program includes in-residence training, assessments to aid in advancement, executive and emotional intelligence coaching, mentorship, volunteering, civic engagement, networking opportunities, and more.
The Emerging Leaders Development Program is free for participants through funding received by R.I. Department of Labor and Training and is delivered by RIBBA in partnership with the University of Rhode Island Office of Strategic Initiatives. Information on dates, timeline, and the application are now available on RIBBA’s website. For more information, questions, or to schedule an information session at your organization, contact Amanda Roman, director of Program Development & Operations, at amanda@ri-bba.org or call 401-383-1179.
