PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Black Business Association, in partnership with its charitable arm that focuses on empowerment and training related activities – the Institute of Economic Empowerment & Development – is now accepting applications for its 2022 Scholarship. Scholarship award amounts vary from $500-$1,000 for each individual student.
To be considered for the 2022 Scholarship, applicants must be a resident of Rhode Island; identify as Black or Afro-Latinx; be a high school senior in the fall of 2022; and begin their freshman year at an accredited college or university in the fall of 2023.
Applications must be completed and received by Friday, June 24, at 4 p.m. To apply, visit https://ri-bba.org/scholarship.
For more information, email jasmine@ri-bba.org or call 401-383-1179.
