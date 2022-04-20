PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority, in partnership with Grow Smart RI, the WaterFire Arts Center, and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, invites the public to view the "Planet Earth, the Environment and Our Future" art exhibit and to attend a lecture on climate change on Thursday, April 28, from 5:30 to 9 p.m., at the WaterFire Arts Center, 475 Valley St. Registration is required at https://tinyurl.com/586wjz77.
The speaking program will begin at 6:30 p.m., with Greg Nordin, RIPTA chief of Strategic Advancement, providing an overview of the state’s first Transit Master Plan – a new vision for transforming transit across Rhode Island. He will outline the role of public transit in reducing climate emissions and improving quality of life.
At 7 p.m., Brown University Professor Timmons Roberts will deliver the lecture "From Denial to Obstruction: Why We Need to Understand Efforts to Stop Action on Climate Change," discussing how obstruction has worked at the international, federal, and state levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.