PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Small Business Administration Rhode Island District Office is now accepting submissions for its 2022 National and Rhode Island Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year award.
Visit SBA’s dedicated website www.sba.gov/nsbw to download forms, criteria, and guidelines for submitting. Rhode Island District guidelines and state award categories can be found on their website at https://tinyurl.com/2p8w38cw .
All nominations must be received by the Rhode Island District Office by electronic submission only to the District’s BOX account, no later 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The BOX account link may be accessed via the Rhode Island District guidelines and district award categories document.
To obtain information or receive a copy of the National/Rhode Island District submission guidelines, contact Katie Charron at katie.charron@sba.gov .
