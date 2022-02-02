WARWICK – Ocean State Center for Independent Living is accepting applications for the 2022 Catherine T. Murray Memorial Scholarship.
Qualified applicants for this scholarship must be Rhode Island residents with significant disability and seeking financial assistance to attend college, vocational or technical school. This scholarship can be used for the attainment of assistive/adaptive equipment or devices to access your educational goals as well as the usual expenses associated with attending college. Preference is based on career goals, merit, and economic need.
Applications are reviewed by the Scholarship Committee and recipients will be selected and notified shortly thereafter. Scholarship funds will be disbursed in mid-August. The exact amount of the scholarship is determined by a number of factors, but is generally $1000 or more.
Applications can now be submitted online at www.oscil.org .
Paper applications are also available on the website and can be emailed to cmckenna@oscil.org, faxed to 401-738-1083 or mailed to the following address: Murray Memorial Scholarship, c/o OSCIL, 1944 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02889, Attn: C. McKenna.
