PROVIDENCE – The Kathy Plouff Memorial Nursing Scholarship is now accepting application.
The scholarship was founded in memory of Kathy Plouff. A lifelong resident of Rhode Island and graduate of St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, Plouff served as a nurse for 29 years. She was known for the kindness, generosity, humor, and unwavering strength that guided each of her days.
Student must be a Rhode Island resident enrolled in an accredited diploma, associate, or baccalaureate degree nursing program in the state of Rhode Island. Student must have completed at least 30 credits toward their nursing degree at the time of application. A GPA of 3.0 or higher is required. The deadline to apply is May 31.
A one-time award of $1,000 is paid directly to the educational institution and is applied to the recipient’s fall semester tuition.
To apply, complete the application form, including essay not exceeding 500 words, titled “Why I Am Pursuing a Career in Nursing.” Submission of the student's most recent transcript as well as a resume is required.
The application can be found at https://forms.gle/pxQ1K9aXDqEMiymu8.
For more information, email kpmemorialnursingscholarship@gmail.com.
