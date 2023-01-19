PROVIDENCE – State Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio has appointed Sen. David P. Tikoian, who represents District 22, Smithfield, Lincoln, North Providence, to serve on the Senate Committee on Judiciary.
Tikoian will also serve as secretary of the Committee on Environment and Agriculture, and will serve on the Committee on Housing and Municipal Government and the Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight.
The Senate Judiciary Committee handles all legislation and matters which affect the penal code, judicial system, ethics, open meetings, access to public records and election laws. They also consider the gubernatorial appointments of judges and magistrates through the Senatorial function of advice and consent.
The Committee on Environment and Agriculture considers issues relating to the conservation of air, land, water, plants, animals, minerals and other natural resources of the state.
The Housing and Municipal Government Committee considers matters relating to housing, municipal government and transportation.
The Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight is charged with monitoring the performance of public organizations and agencies, considering all legislation relating to government ethics, and all matters relating to the operating rules, functions and protocols of the Senate.
Senator Tikoian was elected to the chamber in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.