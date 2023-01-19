PROVIDENCE – State Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio has appointed Sen. David P. Tikoian, who represents District 22, Smithfield, Lincoln, North Providence, to serve on the Senate Committee on Judiciary.

Tikoian will also serve as secretary of the Committee on Environment and Agriculture, and will serve on the Committee on Housing and Municipal Government and the Committee on Rules, Government Ethics and Oversight.

