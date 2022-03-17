MIDDLETOWN – Senedia, a consortium of defense industry companies, is offering three $1,500 college scholarships to New England residents enrolled in science, technology, engineering, and math programs for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Applications are due by Friday, April 29, and must include a 500-word essay describing the student’s interest in and excitement for a rewarding STEM career in the defense industry.
“We regularly survey our member companies to understand their current and future workforce development needs and, consistently, they share a desire for more skilled talent in the areas of cybersecurity, engineering, and other STEM fields,” said Molly Donohue Magee, Senedia executive director. “Through this scholarship program, we are supporting the talent pipeline our member companies need and are investing in our next generation workforce. STEM students today will be the defense innovators of tomorrow, and we are proud to help them on their journey to pursue high-wage, high-growth, high-demand careers in the industry.”
Student applicants must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of New England and must be completing their two-year associate degree in 2023 or entering their third year of study (or higher) in the 2022-2023 academic year. The student may be transitioning from institutions with a two-year program into a four-year program of study.
The scholarship application and the full list of eligibility requirements is available on the Senedia website at www.senedia.org/scholarship/.
For more information, contact Cassandra Johns at scholarships@senedia.org.
