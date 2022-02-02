ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The South Attleboro Village Lions Club will be hosting their second Sweet Dreams Pajama Drive during the month of February.
Again this year, due to the effects of COVID-19 and variants, the Lions Club said the need for new, warm pajamas is greater than ever, as families struggle with unemployment and illness.
Pajamas can be dropped off at Bethany Fellowship Church, 516 Newport Ave., Attleboro, Mass., on Wednesday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. or at Raymour & Flanigan Outlet, 1360 South Washington St., North Attleboro, Mass., through Feb. 23 during store hours.
If unable to drop them off, pick up can be arranged. For more information, call Gail Girard at 401-334-0169 or e-mail neviemtlakes@yahoo.com.
