PROVIDENCE – A St. Augustine School Alumni Mass will be held Saturday, May 21, at 5 p.m., at St. Augustine Church, 635 Mount Pleasant Ave., in celebration of the school’s 70th anniversary.
A wine and cheese social in conjunction with the school’s art show will follow in the school cafeteria. All alumni are welcome. Email alumni@staugustinesri.com for more information.
