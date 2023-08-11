PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Health has announce the second detection of West Nile Virus in a mosquito sample collected in the state this summer. As was the case with the first WNV finding, which DEM announced Aug. 4, the second sample also was collected in Westerly. Overall, DEM collected 197 samples of mosquitoes from 34 traps set statewide on July 31. All other samples tested negative for WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis. To date, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has announced 40 WNV findings and the State of Connecticut has announced 15 findings of WNV. These WNV findings are expected because mosquito-borne diseases become more prevalent in Southern New England as the summer progresses. WNV has become firmly established throughout North America, in both urban and rural settings. Although WNV has now been detected twice from the same Westerly trap site, state officials stress that at this stage of mosquito season, it is likely present in mosquitoes statewide. To date, neither Rhode Island, Massachusetts nor Connecticut have reported any findings of EEE in mosquitoes, humans, or animals. Although extremely rare in humans, EEE is very serious and has a much higher human mortality rate than WNV.

WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States and is much more prevalent than EEE. Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness. DEM and RIDOH advise Rhode Islanders to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes until the first hard frost. (A hard frost is when the air and the ground freeze below 32 degrees for three hours or below 28 degrees for two hours.)

