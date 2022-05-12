SCITUATE – The Rhode Island State Police are investigating a report of a phone scam where people are contacted by someone claiming to be a member of the Rhode Island Sheriff's Department.
Those who are contacted are told that they owe money for missing jury duty. To avoid being charged with a crime, they are advised to withdraw money for bail and to obtain Moneypaks. Once they have the Moneypaks they are then asked to supply the caller with the pin numbers for the Moneypaks. They are then advised to respond to the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal to meet with the sheriff for processing. Once the caller has the pin numbers to the Moneypaks they have access to the money.
According to a news release, the callers can be very convincing and often have the person's personal information. The Rhode Island Sheriff's Department will not call and request any money over the phone for any reason. If you receive a similar phone call, contact the closest State Police barracks.
