PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island is inviting residents across the state to commit 15 minutes a day to better understand how inequity and racism impact our lives and our communities. The organization began its free Equity Challenge 2022 on Feb. 28, and members of the community can sign up to participate online at https://tinyurl.com/2p85ychf .
It is the second year United Way has offered the self-guided learning challenge as part of its commitment to building equity and to finding united solutions that address the root causes of inequity in Rhode Island, stated a release. This year’s challenge is full of new content to engage both new and returning participants. While the challenge launched on Feb. 28, people may still sign up after that and participate at their own pace.
By signing up for the challenge, participants will receive an email each weekday for three weeks with resources, reflection questions, and actions they can take to help create a more equitable Rhode Island. Participants are encouraged to spend about 15 minutes each day learning about a different topic by watching, reading, reflecting, or taking action.
For questions or more information, contact Janice Pothier-Pac at janice.pothierpac@unitedwayri.org, or call 401-444-0634.
