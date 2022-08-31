PROVIDENCE – Building off the successful use of 211 as a voter information hotline in 2020, United Way of Rhode Island today announced a partnership with Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea to establish a new, multilingual 211 Voter Information Hotline as elections draw close. The partnership also involves the Elections Division at the Rhode Island Department of State.
Historically, states a news release, Rhode Islanders know of United Way’s 211 as a free, information and referral helpline available 24/7 to assist in areas such as food assistance, senior care, and prescriptions, early childhood education, eviction prevention, and more. This partnership harnesses 211’s social service expertise and language capacity – more than 150 are offered – to ensure all Rhode Islanders have access to trusted election information.
By dialing 211 and selecting prompt five, users connect with a trained United Way 211 call specialist able to provide a range of questions voters may have about this year’s elections, including: voter registration; polling locations; voting early in-person; applying for a mail ballot; where to return their mail ballot
Voters may also text their zip code to 898211 for assistance. Text service is available Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The voter hotline will be available through Nov. 8, and voters may also find information to frequently asked questions on vote.ri.gov.
