PROVIDENCE – With temperatures dropping, United Way of Rhode Island has announced the opening of the 2022-2023 Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund. The fund is available to help local households experiencing a temporary crisis, and not eligible for federal or state assistance, with their heating bills.
Any Rhode Island household in need of energy assistance due to financial struggles is encouraged to contact their local community action program (CAP) agency to determine eligibility for the fund. Rhode Islanders may also call United Way’s 211 helpline for assistance finding their nearest CAP agency and with general questions about the fund.
Eligibility for the GNEF is based on total household income not exceeding 300 percent of the federal poverty level. For example, a household of four is eligible for the fund if its annual income does not exceed $83,250 while a household of six cannot exceed $111,570. Assistance grants to individual households are determined by fuel type and need, and can provide up to $825 per heating season.
The GNEF, sponsored by Block Island Utility District, Ocean State Power, Pascoag Utility District, Petro Home Services, Rhode Island Energy and R.I. State Energy Center LP, and administered by United Way of Rhode Island, has provided help to more than 47,750 Rhode Island households since its inception in 1986, according to a news release.
In addition to its sponsoring energy companies, states the release, the GNEF relies on the generosity of individuals, families, local businesses and community organizations for support. Through the “Warm They Neighbor” campaign, Rhode Islanders can give to the fund using the donation envelope enclosed with their monthly energy bill. Donations can also be made by texting “WARM” to 91999 from a mobile phone, or by sending a check payable to “Good Neighbor Energy Fund” to RI Good Neighbor Energy Fund, c/o United Way of Rhode Island, 50 Valley St., Providence, RI 02909, or by visiting www.rhodeislandgoodneighbor.org.
