PROVIDENCE – With temperatures dropping, United Way of Rhode Island has announced the opening of the 2022-2023 Rhode Island Good Neighbor Energy Fund. The fund is available to help local households experiencing a temporary crisis, and not eligible for federal or state assistance, with their heating bills.

Any Rhode Island household in need of energy assistance due to financial struggles is encouraged to contact their local community action program (CAP) agency to determine eligibility for the fund. Rhode Islanders may also call United Way’s 211 helpline for assistance finding their nearest CAP agency and with general questions about the fund.

