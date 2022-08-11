PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island is launching a new leadership development series for staff of local nonprofits with annual budgets of $5 million and under, and is currently accepting applications from interested participants. The no-cost program is called the Deputy Director Learning Circle, and it was developed specifically to strengthen the competencies of nonprofit staff who aspire to become executive directors, according to a release.
Those interested may apply online. The application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 17.
To help strengthen the competencies of nonprofit staff who aspire to become executive directors, the release states, the program will focus on staff leadership, financial management, board development, strategic planning, and marketing and communications.
It will begin in September and run until June 2023, with cohort members meeting on the second Friday of each month at United Way’s Providence headquarters. Sessions may be held virtually, as needed.
The program will be led by Michael Fournier. Over the past seven years, Fournier has provided volunteer consulting to numerous grassroots nonprofits in Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, primarily in the areas of executive coaching and capacity building, according to the release. Previously, he spent 35 years serving in senior leadership roles with YMCAs in Manchester, N.H., and Providence.
