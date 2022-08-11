PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island is launching a new leadership development series for staff of local nonprofits with annual budgets of $5 million and under, and is currently accepting applications from interested participants. The no-cost program is called the Deputy Director Learning Circle, and it was developed specifically to strengthen the competencies of nonprofit staff who aspire to become executive directors, according to a release.

Those interested may apply online. The application deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 17.

