PROVIDENCE — Continuing a tradition that organizers say is more than two decades in the making, University Orthopedics announced it will once again provide free fall sports pre-participation exams for student-athletes of all ages, including those at the collegiate level.
University Orthopedics will host this year’s event in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The exams will be conducted on Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to noon at 1 Kettle Point Ave., East Providence, and 10 Reservoir St. in Mansfield, Mass.
Families, coaches, and athletic directors interested in the program should visit www.universityorthopedics.com/FreeExams for more information and to access the downloadable forms that are required to be filled out in order to participate.
No appointment is necessary, but is recommended for large groups.
