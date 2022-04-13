LINCOLN – The National Multiple Sclerosis Society will host Walk MS: Rhode Island on Saturday, April 30 at Lincoln Woods State Park.
The site opens at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m.
To register, visit walkMS.org or call 855-372-1331. To learn more, visit: nationalMSsociety.org or call 800-344-4867.
