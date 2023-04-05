PAWTUCKET – Rebecca Minasian says she’s growing more concerned as each day passes that her 17-year-old daughter, Caitlin, will end up back in a Pawtucket public school environment that let her down.
Caitlin, who has multiple diagnoses including cerebral palsy, scoliosis, hydrocephalus, and severe anxiety, may not have a school to attend next year that can meet her specialized needs.
She is a student at Northern Rhode Island Collaborative, a nonprofit educational institution dedicated to providing special education programs and other educational services to school districts and community partners. But now NRIC may be closing its doors, and Minasian is doing everything she can to stop it.
For Minasian, the biggest reason for NRIC to remain open is the level of care and training that staff at the school can bring to truly support students in their classrooms, which she hasn’t been able to find anywhere else.
“For me, it’s the difference I’ve seen in my daughter,” she said.
Caitlin initially attended Tolman High School in the family’s home city of Pawtucket, which Minasian said didn’t work out for her. Among the many difficulties Caitlin faced at Tolman was waiting in long lines to access the one tiny elevator in the building to reach her classes, which provoked anxiety from having to wait too long to board an elevator packed with other special needs students.
She also didn’t have an accessible bathroom to go to and would have to use a converted custodial closet among tightly packed stalls in the standard restrooms. Most of all, she said, Caitlin didn’t have the necessary support to help her during her anxiety episodes, which were mistaken as aggressive and hostile reactions against students and staff. The school also has many open stairways, where Caitlin could risk rolling down in her wheelchair if left unsupervised.
“The staff (at NRIC) has worked together for so long and they know how to work with my daughter,” she said. “Because of the small environment, everyone gets to know everyone.”
Minasian explained that Caitlin is in a classroom with only six other students and there are no intercoms or loud bells that go off at the school, which can provoke anxiety. Right now, Minasian says, Caitlin is in 12th grade, but the plan was to keep her at NRIC for four more years of transitional learning.
“Some students go through a transition period for those not quite ready for life after high school.” she said, adding that it would work best for Caitlin to remain in an academic environment to develop life skills instead of job skills, since she will never be physically independent.
At this time, Minasian has made the decision to keep Caitlin at NRIC until June, even if they will end up closing, which is still up in the air and hasn’t been officially decided.
“What I know is that superintendents make up the board and they have chosen to withdraw and without a board, there is no school,” she said. As far as a backup school to enroll Caitlin in, Minasian said she hasn’t come across anything yet but knows that she will need to find something sooner rather than later.
“Staying home is not an option for her since she is very social,” she said.
One of Minasian’s biggest worries is how Caitlin will cope when her twin brother Ryan moves away to begin college next year, with the potential NRIC closure in Lincoln coming at a time when she needs support the most. “It’s going to be incredibly hard to find an environment that can provide this level of support (for her),” she said.
Minasian recently attended a Pawtucket School Committee meeting to discuss her concerns, later saying that committee members were very receptive but adding that she’s not sure if they’ll be reaching out to the state education commissioner or if they will be advocating among other superintendents to keep the NRIC open.
“I left hopeful that they want to do something, but not knowing who the right people to help move forward would be,” she said.
Minasian said it’s been difficult to rally with other parents of children who attend NRIC because most of the students are out of district and use bus transportation, which Caitlin doesn’t, and their parents may not be aware of what is happening.
She said her hope is that many will see the big effect that closing NRIC would have not only on her family, but on those who also have children attending the school.
“The school is amazing due to the staff and training. People need to understand it’s a whole picture, staff, training, and the knowledge that they have to work with this population of kids,” she said.
To reach Minasian directly to discuss the school closure and any long-term solutions, email mom2twins@cox.net.
