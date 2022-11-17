A rending of the PEC

An architectural rendering of the future Physical Education Center at Lincoln High School. With steel arriving this week, construction is expected to pick up steam.

LINCOLN – A delivery of structural steel to Lincoln High School is expected this week, marking another milestone in the Physical Education Center (PEC) construction process.

The design/build team for the PEC offered an update before the building committee last week, including the expected timeline for the project.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.