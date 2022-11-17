LINCOLN – A delivery of structural steel to Lincoln High School is expected this week, marking another milestone in the Physical Education Center (PEC) construction process.
The design/build team for the PEC offered an update before the building committee last week, including the expected timeline for the project.
Pre-foundation work was wrapping up in anticipation of the arrival of two truckloads of structural steel for the framework on Wednesday. Another three trucks were expected on Thursday.
With the entire structural steel frame expected to arrive on-site by the end of the week, people can expect to see significant progress at LHS in the coming months, weather-permitting.
The sidewall and roof panels were expected to arrive by early December.
Glenn Alhborg of Ahlborg Construction Corp. said it will take around 8-10 weeks to erect the building. They’ll start with the steel frame before locking it into place with the sidewall panels.
The goal is to have the building fully erected by the middle of January 2023, at which point crews will bring in temporary heat in order to start interior work.
Building committee chair Keith Macksoud told The Breeze that the committee discussed options for the PEC’s athletic floor system earlier this month. They’re moving forward with a poured athletic floor, he said.
“They’ll prep the cement foundation, then add a rubberized bottom surface and then three or four coats of poured and cured athletic flooring on top,” he said. The lines for athletic courts will be painted on the surface.
The committee chose this option, “because it’s under what we budgeted and it’s a really specialized, harder finish so that – for example – high heels won’t puncture it,” Macksoud said, adding that the floor will be under warranty for 20-30 years.
They also discussed plans for the court lines, he said, and are moving forward with two basketball courts and two courts for tennis/volleyball with a practice track around the perimeter.
The color scheme is blue, with gray accents.
Part of the building could be named after former Town Administrator Joseph Almond and longtime teacher Peter Moreau, the School Committee reported on Monday.
A naming committee was established a few months ago and nominations were accepted to dedicate or name an area of the PEC in honor of someone who has made significant contributions.
Superintendent Larry Filippelli said the naming committee received a total of 11 nominations, but only those two met the criteria and were raised to the full School Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.