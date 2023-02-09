SMITHFIELD – After 50 years, Steve Smith and the Nakeds are still rocking and rolling, and this Saturday, Feb. 11, the 10-member band will celebrate its anniversary at the Historic Park Theatre in Cranston with a two-hour set of originals and favorite songs.
Steve Smith and the Nakeds say they’ll put on a show for the ages, playing their typical set of 60 percent cover and 40 percent original songs. Rhode Island natives and 1960s pop band the Cowsills will open the night with an introduction by Smith’s brother, Danny Smith, an executive producer of “Family Guy.”
Smith told The Valley Breeze & Observer that the band has so many songs under their belt at this point that they could “play forever.”
He said the reason the band has been able to stay together all these years is that it’s always been about the music, steering clear of the “golden idols” for rock stars of drugs, alcohol and women.
“People in the industry lose focus on the music and it tends to break up the band. We never did that,” he said.
Smith said the longevity of the band is because members are “cut from the same cloth,” where music and family are the priorities over partying.
“We always wanted to play music, that was the most important thing,” he said.
He recalls joining the Nakeds, originally called the Naked Truth, in the fall of 1972 when he was a senior at Providence College. He was performing with another band, Bloody Mary, that often played the same shows as the Naked Truth.
Smith said the Naked Truth liked his vocals, and asked him to join on.
“To be honest, I liked their sound better. I always wanted to be in a big horn band,” he said.
In the past 50 years, Smith said the band has gone through its ups and downs, from marriage and children to fewer gigs, but one thing has remained throughout: the desire to make music.
“My favorite saying is that we play until the phone stops ringing,” he said, and so far it hasn’t.
“It’s unbelievable,” he said.
Steve Smith and the Nakeds and its big band sound is comprised of five horns, including three saxophones, a trumpet and trombone, as well as guitars, bass and drums.
Smith describes Steve Smith and the Nakeds as rock ‘n roll and rhythm and blues.
The band has stayed together over the years with few changes in the lineup. He and two other members are originals, including brothers Steven “the Kid” Decurtis on trumpet and tambourine and Bobby “Guido” Decurtis on tenor saxophone.
Members include Josh Kane on trombone, Mark Legault on alto saxophone, Jaime Rodrigues on baritone saxophone, Mike Marra on bass and vocals, Joe Groves on drums, John Lavallee on keyboard and vocals, and Jon Pelzman on guitar and vocals.
Smith is from Smithfield and still lives in town, and said all band members are from Rhode Island.
“It doesn’t make a difference if we’re playing in Rhode Island or around the world, as long as the crowd is enthusiastic, then everyone has a good time,” he said.
Highlights for Steve Smith and the Nakeds have included playing with “the Big Man” Clarence Clemons, a saxophonist for the E Street Band.
“He’d do shows with us, go on tour with us. He was really an amazing musician and also an amazing person. In the end, I’d like to say we became close friends,” Smith said.
Smith said a career highlight for him was playing for President Bill Clinton with Clemons.
“That was incredible,” he said.
The band always aimed for a 10-person crew to create the big sound the group is known for performing. He notes that at times in the past, through starting new families or life hardships, the band fell to seven members. If someone needed time away from the band, they would not replace them.
“It didn’t sound good. We said if we suck and are not making money, we should get the members and be great. So we got new members,” Smith said.
Some hardship came in the 1980s, said Smith, after the legal drinking age rose from 18 years old to 21. Through the 1970s, the band would tour local colleges and nightclubs, playing nearly every night of the week. In 1976, the drinking age was raised to 21 years old, and a lot of college shows dried up.
“All work died in the late 80s,” Smith said.
He married and had two children, and used his graphic design degree from Providence College to make ends meet. Several bandmates did the same, he said. The phone was still ringing, so the band continued playing. As soon as his children graduated college, he retired from graphic design and went back to singing in the band full-time.
“My wife was always supportive of me, and I’m grateful to her for letting me go down this path,” he said.
In 2013, Steve Smith and the Nakeds were inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame, which he said was a monumental achievement for the group.
Smith said while the band focused on covers initially, they eventually began performing original songs. He said it wasn’t easy to play, as people didn’t know the songs at first, but after a while, dedicated fans began coming to shows and singing along to their originals.
“That was cool to do and see. We’d play an event and people started singing the words to our songs. It feels great,” he said.
Smith said he’s always loved rhythm and blues, and said Steve Smith and the Nakeds are a novelty of sorts as they play instruments.
“Nobody does that anymore,” he said.
Smith said tickets are selling fast for this weekend’s show. Tickets are available at https://theparkri.com/events-tickets/ and range from $39 to $59. The show begins at 7 p.m. and is expected to run until midnight.
Parking for the Park Theater, 848 Park Ave. in Cranston, can be found in the Cranston East High School parking lot across the street from the theater and at City Hall.
