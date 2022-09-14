Volunteers and primary election candidates stood outside the Church of Saint Teresa of the Child Jesus Church between rain showers to make one final plea to voters during the Pawtucket primary elections on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
PAWTUCKET – It was a mixed bag for progressive Democrats in Pawtucket’s General Assembly in Tuesday’s primaries, but Jennifer Stewart provided a bright spot in the House District 59 race, defeating incumbent Rep. Jean Philippe Barros with 52.5 percent of the vote, or 695 votes to 629 votes for Barros.
Community organizer and early childhood development program director Cherie Cruz, who was less inclined to political labels during the campaign, appeared to win a more convincing victory in the four-way House District 58 race than many expected, with 33.2 percent of the total to 29.7 percent for Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin, 28.7 percent for George Hovarth, and 9.2 percent for Matthew Carvalho.
Those totals in House District 58 included mail and early votes. All four candidates split about 1,000 votes combined.
The winners in both of those House races face no challengers in November, meaning they effectively won the seats.
Incumbent House District 62 Rep. Mary Duffy Messier scored a resounding win over progressive challenger Kinverly Dicupe Paulino, with 64 percent of the vote, or 735 votes total, to 36 percent for the challenger, or 413 votes.
Duffy Messier will now face independent David Coughlin in November.
In Senate District 18, Pawtucket and East Providence, Robert Britto handily defeated progressive challenger Gregory Greco, with 55.1 percent of the vote to 44.9 percent.
In House District 57, Cumberland and Central Falls, Democrat Brandon Voas squeaked out a victory over incumbent Rep. Jim McLaughlin.
The 28-year-old Voas beat the 78-year-old McLaughlin with a message that McLaughlin is not a true Democrat and is far more of a Republican on social issues. He said the incumbent’s stances on such issues as abortion and gun control were what convinced him to run.
Statewide, a razor-thin margin in the governor’s race early Tuesday evening had widened late, with Gov. Dan McKee at 32.8 percent of the total and Helena Foulkes at 30 percent and Nellie Gorbea at 26 percent.
Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos was having an easier time of it, securing 47 percent of the vote with 91 percent of precincts reporting in and Cynthia Mendes, who was leaving her Senate 18 seat to run, at 19.7 percent.
James Diossa was far outpacing Stefan Pryor for general treasurer, with 55.5 percent of the vote, and Gregg Amore was easily winning his race in the primary for Secretary of State over Stephanie Beaute, with a total of 64.3 percent of the vote statewide. The favored Republicans were also all winning their statewide primaries.
I like the Breeze, I really do, but I'm very disappointed in the article and your apparent support of a "one party" state. "The favored Republicans were all winning their statewide primaries." Are these Republicans not worthy of being mentioned in their races? What were their vote totals and who did they defeat? The lack of press coverage EQUAL to the press coverage you give democrats is in my opinion shameful for a news organization, and I believe one of the reasons RI is a one party state. It's a shame that journalistic ethics and fairness has taken a backseat to political partisanship.
