NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Southern Providence County Regional Coalition and the North Providence Prevention Coalition partnered together to hold their Thanksgiving Sticker Shock Campaign this past Friday, Nov. 19, at Shore’s Food Market.
The Sticker Shock Campaign works to reduce underage drinking by limiting youth access to alcohol. In order to inform others of the campaign, stickers designed to discourage adults from buying alcohol for minors are stuck onto traditional Thanksgiving foods many people will be buying, such as turkeys, gravy, and eggnog.
Two students from the North Providence Mayor’s Youth Commission, Allen Chen and Muhammad Khan, volunteered to help place the stickers on foods across the store. Andrea Paiva, the North Providence and Smithfield prevention coordinator, set the event up with Shore’s Market and helped the students place the stickers.
“We’re trying to do this before the holidays,” Paiva said. “Underage drinking can be especially prevalent during the holidays and often parents serve their kids.”
Paiva stated that in past years, they have worked with alcohol retailers who have allowed high school and middle school students to place stickers on packages containing alcohol. This year they have expanded the campaign to supermarkets, including Dave’s and Market Basket.
“We are always trying to get the word out in any way we can,” Paiva said. “We are trying to reach a broad group of people and different types of people shop at different stores.”
Director of Tri-County’s Regional Prevention Coalition, Pattie Sweet, said that the campaign is important due to the risks of consuming alcohol while underage.
“Adolescents are more vulnerable to risky substance use because the brain is not fully developed until age 26,” Sweet said. “Alcohol affects kids’ brains differently than an adult brain. It can actually cause serious harm to the still developing adolescent brain.”
In addition to health concerns, Sweet and Paiva said that if anyone is discovered to have served anyone underage, they can get in trouble for their actions as it is illegal.
“Even though parents have good intentions thinking it’s safer to have them drink at their house or while watching them, we’re trying to make it aware to them that if they are a social host and get caught serving anyone underage, they can be fined or even serve jail time,” Paiva said.
“Research shows that teenagers delay drinking when they get clear messages from their parents that drinking is unacceptable,” Sweet said.
Paiva stated with the Sticker Shock Campaign, it is important to engage the community and work with partners. She stated that they could never get the word out as much as they do without help.
Paiva said that the coalition is very thankful Shore’s Market allowed them to host the campaign at their store.
