NORTH PROVIDENCE – The Tri-County Community Action Agency will revive its Sticker Shock campaign for pre-Super Bowl grocery shopping days, placing stickers to raise awareness about the consequences of underage drinking on big-game snacks.
Jennifer O’Neil, Partnership for Success coordinator for the organization, said the grant for the program targets the high-need communities of North Providence, Johnston and Cranston, and for the North Providence target point, Dave’s Market in Smithfield will also be wrapped in because a lot of people shop there.
Shore’s Market on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence will also be part of this local version of the national Sticker Shock campaign, she said.
The campaign typically targets liquor store shoppers, but organizers are trying to reach a different audience, said O’Neil. She said a campaign they ran last November, with stickers on turkeys, prompted a good response.
The idea behind this latest version is that “chips and dip go well together,” but “teens and alcohol don’t.”
O’Neil said staff at the stores typically help with getting stickers on items, and she’s also planning to coordinate with some local youth partners to join in.
The campaign will likely run from the Wednesday before the Super Bowl right up to the day of the big game.
