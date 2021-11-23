PAWTUCKET – Police say they’re continuing their investigation of an illegal marijuana grow at the Pawtucket Armory Arts Center, two months after it was first discovered after an alarm went off Sept. 20 in the former Gamm Theatre space at 172 Exchange St. next to Tolman High School.
Emily Rizzo, spokeswoman for Mayor Donald Grebien, said police are “still in the middle of the investigation” and she will issue an update on it when it’s available.
The property, owned by New Hampshire-based developer Brian Thibeault, is subject to a civil forfeiture complaint by Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha, and he could lose the property, as reported by The Providence Business Journal on Nov. 12.
According to that story by Mary Serreze, an arrest or conviction is not necessary to initiate a forfeiture case.
If police take property, the attorney general has 30 days to initiate such a case.
Thibeault, who is also owner of The Times building and has numerous business interests in New England, has not returned repeated calls for comment.
Police said they originally seized 1,300 marijuana plants, 81 pounds of marijuana, and equipment, all revealed after firefighters discovered it after responding to an alarm around 6:30 p.m.
When is my native and beloved state going to get with the program? When will RI’s political hacks propose legislation, legislation which would benefit the people and not the government? Why are people still in this “Reefer Madness” type of mentality? What’s happened to science? 4 New England states have legalized weed, Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and Connecticut. RI is surrounded by legal weed states. Do the hacks think RI citizens are not going to Mass to get their weed? I mean, really? Medical weed? Yeah, that’s fine, if you can afford the associated fees involved. Here in NJ, 1st, you get a script from your Doctor, $150-$275 (I paid $275) per script. Then you apply for a card from the state, $200 per quarter. That is a total of $1900, before I’ve even bought any of Jersey’s poor quality, expensive weed! Granted, some people can afford to pay that, I can’t because I’m retired, disabled and on a fixed income. So, apparently because I’m “income deficient”, I have to do without medication, which helps me live as normally and pain free as possible. Government, in America, is supposed to promulgate legislation to benefit the people, not government, nor it’s sycophants. Another aspect of this foolishness, economics. Why are the political hacks so eager for RI citizens to spend their hard earned cash and benefit another states people to the detriment to their own? How much money (and tax revenue) been lost to Mass since they legalized? How much more will be lost? Does RI not need the tax revenue it’s throwing away? Last thing. Forfeiture. Apparently the AG can proceed with forfeiture, even tho the owner was not aware of the grow. What happened to due process? Innocent until PROVEN guilty? More importantly, what about the 4th Amendment? The government, taking property not theirs, without due process, is unConstitutional. This my friends IS tyranny. When government subverts the Constitution to it’s benefit, that is tyranny. Rhode Islander’s, all Americans actually, need to wake up, before President Lincoln’s axiom that American government is of, by and for the people, becomes of, by and for the government.
