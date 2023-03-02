LINCOLN – Two years after initial Breeze reports on the lack of police details at Bally’s Twin River, there is still no clear answer on the role Lincoln police play at the casino.
Capt. Kyle Wingate went before the Lincoln Town Council on behalf of Lincoln’s police union in April 2021, asking that there be officers stationed at the casino, since the abundance of calls created “a significant challenge for police officers” and left them “unavailable for incidents throughout town.”
It was reported that in 2021, Lincoln police received up to three calls from the casino every day, reaching 90 calls in a single month. Council Chairperson Keith Macksoud had said he did not find the number to be excessive.
The Breeze last Thursday attempted to obtain updated statistics on the number of calls to police since the start of 2023 from both Bally’s and town officials, but the data had not been provided as of this week.
“There are ongoing discussions between the police union and Bally’s management to try and find a mutually agreeable police detail arrangement,” said Town Administrator Phil Gould in a statement. “The Police Department responds as needed for calls of service, and will continue to do so.”
During the time of Wingate’s and the police union’s request, the casino was running at only 40 percent to 50 percent capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions and circumstances. Now, in 2023, the casino is back in full swing, with a new spa, reinstated poker tables and a large addition set to open next month.
Additionally, Lincoln police are struggling to find new applicants, and will operate at an understaffed level until they can hire the appropriate and suitable candidates. That means resources will be stretched even thinner if officers are required to respond to several calls per day at Bally’s.
In cases where police officers are required to staff the police details, Gould said the town bills Bally’s accordingly.
A representative from Bally’s stated that there are R.I. State Police on site daily, but negotiations with Lincoln police are ongoing.
