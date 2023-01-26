NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Dubois says he and Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt never had the best relationship, not quite seeing eye to eye on certain issues.
But he said he was still shocked when he received an email from Michael Houle, chairperson of the Housing Authority, that his appointment to the Woonsocket Housing Authority had been put on hold.
“Everything was fine; I started the orientation process and was given a WHA Housing Authority laptop,” said Dubois.
On Nov. 28 of last year, former interim Mayor Daniel Gendron appointed him a member of the Woonsocket Housing Authority, or WHA, along with member Arthur Benoit. Benoit still sits as a member of the WHA.
And then on Dec. 7, Lisa Baldelli-Hunt’s first day in office after returning following the council’s removing her from office in a contentious hearing process, Houle told him that the mayor appointed someone before she left office, “or claims she did, and that I’m put on hold,” he added.
Since then, he said, he has been left in limbo. In a Jan. 11 email, Dubois asked attorneys who were handling the issue for copies of the minutes from the WHA’s meetings and was left with no answers.
“It’s a non-paying position, I really don’t need this,” said Dubois.
According to Dubois, Houle has no authority to pass judgment in a matter such as this. Title 45 under Rhode Island state law reads, “A mayor shall file with the city clerk a certificate of the appointment or any reappointment of any commissioner, and the certificate is conclusive evidence of the due and proper appointment of the commissioner.”
Houle said this week that the issue is being handled by lawyers for the WHA. He says he has nothing against Dubois, and he and Dubois’ brother went to the policy academy together. He added that when Dubois was appointed by Baldelli-Hunt rival Gendron, he knew nothing about it, and had no reason to deny him when Dubois reached out to him. Houle added that he believes that when Baldelli-Hunt appointed two members, Nick Gassey and John Egan, prior to her being ousted from her position, their two letters sat on the desk of the city clerk who was out on sick leave that week.
“I’m just trying to do the right thing,” he said. He added that he’ll gladly welcome Dubois to the board if attorneys decide that he deserves a spot.
Baldelli-Hunt spoke to The Breeze and confirmed that she appointed a new member and reappointed an existing member to the board prior to her leaving.
“My duty is to appoint commissioners, commissioners oversee the Housing Authority,” she said.
“I think she is more upset that Dan outsmarted her,” Dubois said. He said Gendron, who was voted out of his council seat after the whole power struggle last year, has been in contact with him and has been very supportive. Dubois said he thinks the mayor wants to “keep her hands clean” on this issue, and has told Houle to handle the issue going forward.
Dubois has said he wants to serve on the board to help steer the WHA in the right direction after a series of issues over the past few years, knowing what’s going on within the organization. He has said his desire to be part of the board isn’t motivated by the previous resignation of his brother from it.
If the WHA can’t find a resolution to this standoff, the matter would likely end up as a civil case, with a judge ultimately deciding whether Dubois or Egan retains the seat.
