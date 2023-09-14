WOONSOCKET – Representatives of the Woonsocket Firefighters Local 732 say there has been no progress in settling a contract dispute with the city.
“Six months ago in March, Local 732 presented an update about negotiations with the city,” said Ryan Reilly, a member of the union during Monday’s City Council meeting.
“Tonight we are here before you again to present the same exact update, we have made no progress, and there’s been zero effort from the administration,” he said.
Former interim Mayor Dan Gendron made an appearance at Monday’s meeting, urging councilors to fight for the firefighters and insert themselves into the arbitration process.
“You as a body can’t stand by and let this continue to happen,” he said.
“All of our employees deserve the fairest and best wage that the residents and the city can afford to pay,” he added.
Gendron said that if he had more time as mayor he felt good that he would have reached a fair contract with the firefighters.
Reilly told the council that when Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt had spoken previously on the contract, she had expressed that the city had made an “extremely generous” offer to their membership, but he said the majority of the firefighters would have received a zero increase.
“Additionally the city proposed an increased cost-share to our health care plan, quickly turning any raise into an actual pay decrease,” he said.
Reilly said Baldelli-Hunt blamed the Local 732’s advocate from the Rhode Island State Association of Firefighters, but that person didn’t enter the conversation until a couple meetings in.
“Her issues with him are personal; their personalities clash, we know this,” he said.
Reilly said members had made themselves available for 10 dates to sit down with city representatives and never heard anything after hearing from Solicitor Michael Lepizzera that it was time to make a real attempt to settle the contract. According to their calculations, the city had paid up to $40,000 toward year one of arbitration, not including paying Lepizzera $30,000 monthly. Reilly described what the firefighters did for the city during COVID, adding that they were still the only labor union to not receive American Rescue Plan Act funds as a bonus after “arguably doing the most.”
Reilly added that he was appreciative of council members listening to their concerns, but all they have received from the administration was “empty promises.”
Baldelli-Hunt said the city had no interest in sitting in arbitration. She said when former Chief Paul Shatraw brought the offer to her, her immediate reaction was that the city could not afford it.
“And you can shake your head all you want, but you don’t know the conversations I had with him because you were not there,” said Baldelli-Hunt in response to Reilly. The mayor said they got bogged down discussing uniforms.
“We shouldn’t be negotiating about foolish things that are wasting time and money and taking everyone away from the jobs they should be doing,” she said.
“You want to meet? I’ll see you tomorrow morning in my office at 9 a.m. I’ll cancel my 9 a.m, meeting,” she added. Reilly said he couldn’t commit to a meeting without the union president present.
Lepizzera read an email sent to the union president from Sept. 6 in which he said that there was no reason an agreement couldn’t be finalized.
Council President Chris Beauchamp urged Reilly to speak to the union president in the morning, and they and city representatives could sit down and discuss the contract “like adults.”
Baldelli-Hunt called Gendron and former Councilor Jim Cournoyer “phonies.” She said both men who stepped to the microphone on Monday were just delivering “political rhetoric.”
“I think people know that’s a joke, them getting up there and pretending that they’re big fans of yours, so don’t fall for that,” she said.
The Breeze reached out to Cournoyer and Gendron on the mayor’s comment. Cournoyer said it was another example of the mayor lashing out telling lies and distracting for the real issue, which he said is her inability to get the job done.
During her removal hearing last fall, Cournoyer said Baldelli-Hunt said she wanted to hire Vincent Ragosta to negotiate so the city could put this contract dispute behind them, firefighters could get their raise, and everyone could be done with it, but he said she said then that Solicitor John DeSimone wouldn’t give up his power.
“Well, here we are almost a year later, the firefighters’ contract expired well over a year ago, she has her hand-picked solicitor, with the exception of John Ward she has her hand-picked City Council, and she has hired Vincent Ragosta to work on the contract, and lo and behold, she has not ‘put it behind us,’” he said.
Cournoyer said money used on legal fees with Ragosta and attorney Tim Bliss should be used toward settling the contract.
“The firefighters’ contract is a repeat of the police contract that she failed to get done. Don’t take my word for it, ask the firefighters,” he said.
Gendron said this was another example of Baldelli-Hunt attempting to cover the “unfortunate truth” by “calling names and telling lies.”
“It’s really too bad, this type of unnecessary behavior does nothing to improve the culture in City Hall or improve the respect that all our city employees deserve. Our residents and employees expect better,” he said.
