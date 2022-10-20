SCITUATE – As the Hope Mill continues to crumble, Hope residents are questioning the Town Council about the developer’s progress on the proposed 175-unit residential and retail development at the historic site.

Resident Richard Finnegan, speaking at last Thursday’s meeting, said he complained earlier in the year about new graffiti on Hope Mill. He said nothing was done and the graffiti is still there. Finnegan added that portions of the roof are collapsing monthly now, worsening the condition of already crumbled roofing inside the mill.

