SCITUATE – As the Hope Mill continues to crumble, Hope residents are questioning the Town Council about the developer’s progress on the proposed 175-unit residential and retail development at the historic site.
Resident Richard Finnegan, speaking at last Thursday’s meeting, said he complained earlier in the year about new graffiti on Hope Mill. He said nothing was done and the graffiti is still there. Finnegan added that portions of the roof are collapsing monthly now, worsening the condition of already crumbled roofing inside the mill.
In May, attorney Christian Capizzo, who represents Paramount Development, said construction of the condos and retail units at the Hope Mill would begin in December, with a completion date around spring 2024.
Hope resident Di Hopkins said the conditions at the Hope Mill are “deplorable.” She questioned developers for taking on the project four years ago and not taking steps to preserve the crumbling building. She said Paramount assured the Plan Commission during its preliminary and master plan applications that it had the financial capacity to develop the mill.
Hopkins added that the old mill site has contamination, including lead paint, that is now exposed. She expressed concern about the contaminants reaching the river or spreading though Hope.
“It’s been four years they were supposed to take care of this thing. They didn’t take care of the roof before it collapsed,” she said, adding that roofing on two sides of the main building fell as well.
“What’s going to happen when the rivers are polluted?” she asked.
She said the people who said they would take care of the nationally historic building are the same who said they were able to pay for its development.
“This is how they take care of it,” she said.
Hopkins also offered concern that Paramount is not paying taxes on the property, despite owning it for years. She said it is not fair to residents that the town is not collecting taxes on the property.
“Several times Paramount was asked if they had funding ready. Why aren’t they paying what they’re supposed to be paying?” Hopkins asked.
Town Council President Abbie Groves said Paramount is getting tax bills on the property. She added that Paramount said it has an agreement with the town to not pay taxes until the building is occupied.
“We’re sending them tax bills,” Groves said.
She said she communicated with the owners and they said they were going to take care of the situation. She conceded that she did not see any progress toward cleanup of the site, though she said the developer claimed they started to do some repair work on the collapsing roof.
Groves said she last Thursday that she received an update from building official regarding Paramount’s work at the Hope Mill, and would forward it to Hopkins and Finnegan. On Monday, Finnegan reported that he had not received the forwarded email.
“Yet again, the public is denied transparency,” he said.
Instead, he said, Groves replied on her own that the latest update received from the building official is that the owner and developer of the mill property are still waiting for the final engineering plans to structurally support the building before allowing any workers to enter the building.
She said she will hopefully have more information soon, and added that she is assuming the price of materials is delaying the project.
Town Councilor Mike Marcello said there is a previous tax agreement stating that no taxes are due until the building is occupied, adding that the town may now be able to dispute it. The council agreed to put the tax treaty on the next meeting agenda during closed executive session to get a better understanding on the treaty’s validity.
Answering speculation, Marcello said there has been no tax sale on the property.
