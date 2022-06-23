WOONSOCKET – On June 15, the Woonsocket City Council gathered to discuss the distribution of stipends to certain city employees. The funds, which were reported to the council in excess of $105,355 to nine employees over three fiscal years, were not approved by the council in advance.
Council President Daniel Gendron gave background on his inquiry. On May 20, he put in a request looking for information regarding additional information for employees making money beyond their salary.
“The results of that inquiry were startling and felt like it needed to be addressed quickly before the budget that they’re working on next Monday,” Gendron said.
“Look. I personally don’t want to spend a lot of time here tonight on this. I don’t need to talk about individuals … it’s about payments being made above and beyond that which was approved for their salaries, from my perspective. Lack of notification to the council on this stuff is a little bit troubling to me,” Councilor James Cournoyer said.
Councilor Valerie Gonzalez did not appear as disturbed as other members of the council.
“Just like everyone else, when you originally take a look at the list, it was quite shocking, but my immediate response was to reach out and just try to get a better understanding of what was happening,” Gonzalez said. She said she reached out to one of the employees paid stipends to ask for clarity.
“Some of these payments are because people are going above and beyond the call of duties, not even their job duties … I just felt comfortable with the explanation that we’ve gotten for some of these payments. I personally don’t have an issue,” Gonzalez said.
Councilor John Ward agreed with Gendron and Cournoyer, saying the situation was “probably something that merits an independent review by an auditor.”
Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt, whose administration approved the stipends, had little to say during the meeting other than to point out that the funds had been paid out over the course of three years.
At the following Regular City Council Meeting on Monday, a resolution was on the table to pursue an independent audit.
Ward referenced recent investigations and independent audits at the Woonsocket Housing Authority that included the accusation of unauthorized pay raises.
“In this case, the council reserves the right to set wage rates ... in the case of the Housing Authority, this was one of those situations where it was such an egregious violation that it actually ended up costing people jobs. So that in order that not make presumptions about the extent or purpose of what we see before us and have seen before us, I think it becomes important that we pass this resolution and contract with someone,” Ward said.
The council passed a resolution 7-0 to go forward and engage the city’s independent auditors to review the transactions.
