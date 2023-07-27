CUMBERLAND – Town-mandated requirements for police details at the Lusitana Club on Chase Street have created a tremendous financial burden, say staff.
During a show cause hearing and six-month review before the Town Council’s Board of License Commissioners on July 19, Police Chief Matthew Benson presented an updated security plan finalized with the club and later agreed to by the board to change a pair of restrictions, including moving to four-hour police details from minimum eight-hour ones and a condition related to private security and the club’s interpretation on it.
After a productive meeting, said Benson, the club under an updated security plan will be allowed to pay private security only for the first few hours open, and the police detail would be in effect for the last four.
Other conditions will remain in effect through the end of the license, said Benson, as January through March are quieter months and not reflective of typical activity.
Police responded last Oct. 22 to a large disturbance, where several gunshots were fired. No injuries were reported, but a bystander’s vehicle was heavily damaged in the incident.
A club staffer who asked to remain anonymous reiterated to The Breeze this week that they felt they followed correct protocols on the night in question, calling 9-1-1 after what they initially thought were gunshots on Broad Street near Town Hall, contradicting the narrative, said the staff member, that they didn’t make a call. They said they immediately closed down the party upstairs where they believed the incident stemmed from. After police insisted that it was a car crash or car backfiring, said the staff member, they asked if they could open the party back up after they voluntarily shut it down, and were told that they could. Only after that happened did a second incident happen, they said.
That same staff member said they used to be charged $55 for police details, then the first party after the incident in question, the price went to $81, jumping to $101 if a police cruiser was needed. This is a “community social club,” said the staffer, and “it took a big toll on us” after the new fees and long police details were put in place.
Benson said he’s not going to go into great detail on the shooting as it remains an open and active investigation, but he can say that the initial call was responded to and investigated as a loud noise complaint and disturbance. When officers were on scene, he said, they reported locating a vehicle that had been struck “in an apparent hit-and-run, and continued with the investigation in that same fashion.”
While he doesn’t have an indication as to officers telling staff that a shooting hadn’t happened and the noise was related to cars, he said he “can understand that bearing some truth if they believed the noise being reported may have been a result of the collision they discovered.”
On the hourly detail fee, Benson said Tuesday that for many years they have had a “nighttime” detail rate, a policy he continued and further supported upon his arrival.
“If they were mistakenly charged the regular detail rate of $55 at nighttime when they should’ve been charged the $81, I would have to look into that further, as that shouldn’t be the case,” he said. “It’s my understanding, based on the union contract and the agreement that I continued forward, that the ‘nighttime’ detail rate was $81 and would be charged accordingly to all that require details.
“The same stands true for the $20 cruiser fee that is applied to any detail assignment that requires a cruiser, he added. “As a result of the initial conditions imposed on the club after the incident, a cruiser was required to be at detail events there, when traditionally, in the past, they were not requested or required.”
Councilor Peter Bradley asked last week about the financial burden placed on the club as part of the conditions originally placed following the incident. He asked Benson if everyone pays the same rate per hour, and the chief responded that pay is based on the officer overtime rate, but Lusitana is the only establishment with this particular type of plan in place.
Antonio Costa and Vanessa Mendes, speaking for the Lusitana Club, said they were in general agreement with the changes proposed by Benson. They said what happened was a “blip” on their record.
Mendes also described a “huge strain” due to the requirements, with the police details adding to the impact of the pandemic for a big hit in revenue and unexpected expense.
Bradley said he keeps hearing that the incident last October didn’t happen in the club, and Mendes said that as far as they were informed, it did not.
Benson then described it as having elements “on club property and off property” and in the roadway, with parties involved in the club on both sides. Criminal conduct happened more outside than inside, he said. There were “contributing factors” inside, he said, but the actual incident happened outside of the event, which was described as a baby shower.
Benson said he understands that certain functions will draw in non-members, and he has no interest in seeing the venue closed. This is the best solution for everyone involved to account for public safety, he said.
Costa noted that the first of two incidents on the night in question happened on Broad Street, and an hour later, more transpired at the club.
Benson said it’s all a matter of how one defines the start of the incident. Parties involved were all inside at one point or another, he said, and the larger components of it happened in both club parking lots.
