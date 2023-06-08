WOONSOCKET – On Sunday, all 103 members of the Mount Saint Charles Academy class of 2023 moved their tassel from right to left at the school’s 99th commencement ceremony.
The proceedings, led by Mistress of Ceremonies Amanda Masse of North Scituate, began with an invocation from Deacon Anthony Gagliani and a hopeful speech from Mount President Alan Tenreiro.
“What do the Rhode Island state flag, Pandora’s box, and Father Andre Coindre, founder of the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, have in common? It’s graduation day, so I’ll give you the answer: Hope,” said Tenreiro.
“We don’t always treat hope very well. Think of phrases like, “all they could do was hope,” and “irrational hope,” and “last hope”… Hope deserves more respect. It isn’t just the runner-up prize or the last resort. It is the courage to believe what can happen when we don’t give up.” Tenreiro said, before telling the graduates that they’ve lived up to the hopes of their teachers, coaches, advisers and families.
Tenreiro listed the following accomplishments of the Class of 2023:
• Acceptance to more than 260 colleges and universities;
• Awarded more than $22 million in scholarships;
• 100 percent graduation rate;
• 29 percent with a weighted grade point average of 4.0 or higher;
• 76 percent completed at least one AP course;
• 13 percent will be the first generation in their family to attend college;
For salutatorian Amanda Thrul, of Millville, Mass., the Class of 2023 surpassed the expectations she had for classmates. In her speech, Thrul recounted an assignment where she and her peers had to write about an act of kindness they’ve performed. The responses made Thrul think about how unique and exceptional every member of her class is.
“I have learned that everyone sitting in front of me is always ready to help others, even if they don’t know them. They offer to carry a bag, hold a door, or talk through a fight with a friend. And that candid environment allows everyone to feel welcome,” she said.
“As a teenager with leukemia, my greatest concern quickly became how people would treat me, fearing the worst,” she added. “When I walked into this school, however, I was greeted with support and found that everyone was only kind.”
Thrul concluded her speech encouraging her classmates to carry this kindness, acceptance and welcoming energy into the world, and to continue making it a better place.
Caroline Monaco of Smithfield said that despite being valedictorian, she’s learned more from her classmates than she has from textbooks.
“High school is the perfect place to grow and develop. We learn how to juggle relationships with the other obligations we have. And, for better or worse, we usually figure these things out through a trial and error process,” she said. “We experience the collapse of a friendship, but we learn from it. We endure heartbreak, but we learn from it. Even our shortcomings and mistakes teach us something. This gives meaning to our failures.”
Monaco said witnessing other people’s experiences also taught her valuable lessons about herself, reminding her peers that learning will continue far beyond the classroom, and to “be a good influence. Make sure the impression you’re imparting is an exceptional one. Even actions that you believe to be minor may end up having a major impact on someone else.”
Principal Julie Beauvais conferred and awarded the diplomas.
The Excelsior Award was granted to Alexis Ells of Sutton, Mass., the All Mountie Award was presented to Michael Calabret of Hudson, Ohio, and the Ametur Cor Jesu was given to Thrul.
In addition to celebrating the Class of 2023, Mount Saint Charles also honored the Class of 1973, handing out honorary diplomas to commemorate 50 years since their graduation. The class of 1973 was the first graduating class at Mount to include women.
“Life has many ups and downs, filled with disappointments, heartache, struggles, laughter, love,” said Masse in her closing remarks. “As we turn to our next chapters, remember, your story is only beginning.”
