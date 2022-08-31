PAWTUCKET – Mayoral challenger Constantino “Charlie” Stratis says it’s time to get back to the basics.
“Residents want clean streets, safe neighborhoods, economic development and quality education,” he said in a release.
He said the idea of basic city services is usually the topic of conversation when he speaks with voters.
“It is the day-to-day issues that affect residents that keep coming up,” he said.
Stratis points out the complaints are not directed toward city workers, but rather the unqualified department heads appointed by Mayor Donald Grebien.
“Mayor Grebien continues to appoint individuals as department heads who do not hold the necessary qualifications,” he said. “This has led to excessive stress on city workers who handle the day-to-day operations and has left taxpayers without receiving the results they deserve.”
Stratis said the directors of public works, recreation, zoning and commerce are all people who are “friends” of the mayor and don’t always possess the necessary qualifications or degrees to hold their positions.
“Not only are we seeing mismanagement by department heads, the mayor himself mismanaged the most recent budget, forcing him to take $1.3 million from the School Department to avoid running a deficit,” he said.
If elected, Stratis says he’ll hire qualified people and never balance a budget at the expense of city students and their teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.