Smithfield High School's art teacher Kristine Straus in her classroom
Smithfield High School’s art teacher Kristine Straus, who won the Rhode Island Art Education Association 2023 Outstanding High School Art Educator of the Year, teaches art in her classroom, above.

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield High School’s Kristine Straus won the Rhode Island Art Education Association’s Outstanding High School Art Educator of the Year award last week after more than 18 years in the district.

Straus said every day she has the privilege to work with teenagers who share her excitement for life and accept the daily challenge to learn, grow, develop, trust and work hard.

