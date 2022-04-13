NORTH PROVIDENCE – Pope Street and part of Angell Road near St. Anthony’s Church will soon be abandoned due to safety concerns.
Church representatives came before the North Providence Town Council last week with a petition to abandon Pope Street (connecting Mineral Spring Avenue to Angell Road) and a section of Angell Road behind the church.
They asked for the roads to be abandoned for safety reasons, and noted their intent to beautify the area behind the church with a new garden.
The Rev. Edward S. Cardente, who has been pastor at St. Anthony’s since 1988, offered some background information to the council. When he first took over, he said paying off the church’s debt was the top priority. After doing so, they were able to build a youth parish center and soup kitchen.
“On Sundays, we bus people in, and that’s always a hazard because other people use Pope Street as a cut-through,” he said. “Our parish has almost 300 children involved in our programs. We have 100 kids that are being let out of CCD on Monday night, and we can’t use that back entrance. The traffic is uncontrollable at times.”
Cardente said he’s also concerned about the growing amount of litter and vandalism in the area, which he said is “getting worse and worse.”
Abandoning the roads would be “an advantage” to the parish, but Cardente said he wants to give something back to the town by cleaning the area up.
“Because it’s a mess … it’s a mess,” he said. “And the fact that our properties are divided by the road, there’s not much we can do.”
His vision for the area is something of an “all saints memorial garden,” a place of respite or a small shrine where people can pray or sit and chat with their friends. He pictures landscaped paths and benches.
If the streets were abandoned, he said the church would open up a gate on Pope Street for parishioners entering for mass and funerals, with an exit onto Benjamin Drive.
Tuesday’s meeting wasn’t the first time the council heard this sort of petition from the church. One past plan involved adding a new road alongside the Louisquisset condominiums.
“I don’t know what happened with that plan,” said Council President Dino Autiello, who noted that he logged one of the highest amounts of phone calls he’s received as a town councilor about this issue, both from people in support and against the abandonment.
Mayor Charlie Lombardi confirmed that there was a different plan on the table a few years ago calling for a new road closer to the condos. The final cost to build that would be more than $430,000, he said.
Lombardi said he received two calls from people opposed to the abandonment, but that both people said they use the road as a cut-through. He said he’s less concerned with people using the roads for convenience, and more worried about the nearby residents.
“I think if we abandon this road, it’s going to be a lot safer in the long-run for residents and parishioners,” he said.
Several residents spoke during the meeting.
Speaking in support of the abandonment, Anthony Manzo said, “the road has to be closed. It’s an accident waiting to kill people.”
Manzo said it’s so narrow that drivers know they have to stop and pull off to the side if another car pulls onto the road to let them pass.
“The road’s not a road. It’s never been a road. You have to abandon it … someone’s going to get killed over there,” he said.
Several residents said they’d support the abandonment if additional signage and traffic-calming measures were looked at for the rest of the area.
Thomas DeSimone said he’s been in the neighborhood since before the church existed, and uses Pope/Angell several times every day,
“They say they’re going to do a lot of things. They’ve had 30 years,” he said. “I’ve never objected to anything in this neighborhood except for this.”
“Now you’re closing off a whole section of the neighborhood. I don’t think it’s fair. Why should they get the property for zero dollars? It doesn’t make sense to me, so I’m adamantly opposed to this,” he said.
Another resident agreed, saying it seemed like a “land grab” by the church.
One resident said she’s concerned about traffic on Mineral Spring becoming even worse if the roads are abandoned, since they’re used as a cut-through.
“Leave earlier,” countered another resident. “It’s a deadly street.”
Frank Pallotta characterized the challenge faced by the council as, “trying to change a culture of people who use certain roads in town every day. It’s not easy.”
With 300 children using the church facility, “thank God there hasn’t been an accident to-date,” he said. He urged the council to protect those children in the same way North Providence students would be protected.
“You need to protect a facility with 300 kids. You can’t if that road remains here,” he said, imploring the council to consider the abandonment.
Put to a vote, the motion to abandon Pope Street and part of Angell Road passed 4-2, with councilors Ken Amoriggi and Stefano Famiglietti voting against.
