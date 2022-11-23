LINCOLN – The Lincoln Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee is considering a number of changes to the town’s rules regarding trash pickup in an effort to combat overflowing dumpsters and rat issues.
Currently, apartments and condos with four or more units may participate in the town’s trash collection program. The committee is considering changing that and making it so that dwellings with more than four units are considered “commercial establishments” and would not be eligible for municipal refuse collection services.
Instead, it would be up to the building owners/managers to provide for the storage and collection of trash.
Further amendments to ordinance 217-21 would make it so that dumpsters, whether at commercial establishments or other, must be covered, with the contact information of the commercial waste contractor clearly displayed on the container.
Overflowing dumpsters would be found in violation of the health and safety code.
The ordinance committee is also looking to mandate that commercial trash and garbage containers be screened by fencing or shrubbery if they’re visible from the street.
They’re also looking to set times when the dumpsters can be serviced, setting a $100-per-day fine for those found in violation.
Finally, the committee will consider creating new rules for private residences. One possible change would make it so that all reusable containers must be removed from the sidewalk or curb “no longer than eight hours after collection.”
It would also make it so that no containers shall be placed in or on the street, and so that any garbage left behind must be cleared to ensure the safety and cleanliness of the sidewalk.
Those in violation could be subject to a $50 fine.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said overflowing dumpsters have been an issue for Manville in particular, but no village in town is immune to the issue. With overflowing trash bins comes rats and other issues, and Gould said town leaders are motivated to act.
The town has teamed up with a contractor to help mitigate the rat problem, he said, but tightening up the language in the trash ordinances should help with overall safety and cleanliness.
“There have been complaints about dumpsters, particularly in Manville, where it seems some of the apartment building with privatized trash pickup seem to have habitually overflowing garbage cans and dumpsters,” he said. “We want to get tougher on landlords and hold people accountable.”
The goal, he said, is to educate offenders and fine them if the behavior continues.
As far as the rats, Gould said he started getting calls last summer about an increase in rodents and contracted with someone who goes out to meet with property owners and work on solutions.
A lot of it comes down to education, he said.
“People don’t realize they’re maintaining a nuisance, but they have an abundance of bird feeders and don’t realize that’s actually a problem,” he said. “We’re trying to attack the problem on many different levels, but it starts with people making sure their trash is properly covered.”
Overall, he said the town has been getting stricter on illegal dumping, “not just for sanitation reasons but for aesthetics.”
“It literally looks like garbage when you drive down the street and see these overflowing dumpsters,” he said.
In neighboring Cumberland, officials are also working to address the rat problem, working with a consultant to determine the full scope of the problem before moving forward with initiatives to eliminate them.
