LINCOLN – The Lincoln Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee is considering a number of changes to the town’s rules regarding trash pickup in an effort to combat overflowing dumpsters and rat issues.

Currently, apartments and condos with four or more units may participate in the town’s trash collection program. The committee is considering changing that and making it so that dwellings with more than four units are considered “commercial establishments” and would not be eligible for municipal refuse collection services.

