NORTH PROVIDENCE – Though he says he’d never say never on any proposal, District 1 Town Councilor Ron Baccala remains staunchly opposed to a proposal for a three-story self-storage facility at 1967 Mineral Spring Ave., and is unlikely to change his opinion.
The Town Council is planning a special community meeting to discuss the plan to redevelop the old public safety complex property on Feb. 15. The plan also includes a bank and drive-thru restaurant on the front portion of the property fronting on Mineral Spring Avenue.
Baccala said he likes to keep his business local, following the same routine to buy his groceries, gas, or get his clothes tailored, and he speaks to many people along the way. He said not one of the people he’s spoken to has been excited by this proposal for the town-owned property.
“They say, ‘Really? We need that? We can’t do better than that?’” he said. Not one has said, “Oh my god, I can’t wait for a storage facility,” he added.
“I think we can do much better as a town,” Baccala told The North Providence Breeze.
He said he doesn’t see a storage facility, even modified in response to resident concerns, as the future of the town with this “last big parcel of land we have available on Mineral Spring Avenue.” It’s a structure the town would be looking at for the next 30 to 40 years, he said.
Baccala said he would much prefer to see a development that benefits the entire town. This proposal as it stands benefits only the developer, he said. An $8 million building will bring tax revenue and nothing else, he said, including car or foot traffic to surrounding businesses. He said he would rather sacrifice $50,000 in new annual tax revenue for something that will be more beneficial to the town as a whole, such as a medical facility with a staff that patronizes local businesses.
Even reducing the size of the building to two stories so it’s not as intrusive, or shortening the window the facility is open from 24 hours to 18 hours, would still mean a facility that attracts the wrong elements, said Baccala, including people who are running their own businesses out of storage units or using units for nefarious reasons.
For the residents of the eight homes living alongside the former public safety complex where this project is proposed, this is finally a chance to not have to deal with negative impacts from next door, he said, and the town should be able to dictate what it wants with its property.
“Someone’s going to have to do a great job of convincing me that that’s a great thing for the neighborhood,” Baccala said.
Baccala said he’s more opposed to the project now than he was when it came before the council in early December. The building itself is aesthetically pleasing, he said, as it would be if it was proposed medical offices, but it does nothing for Mineral Spring Avenue.
“Even a polished turd is still a turd,” he said, so beautifying the project and adding lights really makes no difference in his mind.
The council gets final say on whether to go along with the Planning Board’s recommendation to approve an application from Douglas Construction Company to amend the town’s zoning ordinance to change lots targeted for redevelopment from commercial general and residential general (shared), to just commercial general.
Baccala said Planning Board member Shane Piche was right in noting that the town has to live with the sins of its past when it comes to mistakes with planning over the decades, and the town owes it to residents to take its time and build this project the right way. He said he’s not opposed to the developer, and would welcome him to come up with a project that benefits everyone.
Piche this week said he continues to hear from people who are opposed to this type of development. The board makes its recommendations based on certain legal limits, he said, but he remains strongly opposed to this project. Self-storage is typically seen as “as sign of a bad situation” in a community, he said, and with the town’s limited available resources, he could certainly envision something better here.
Council President Dino Autiello said he’s seen quite a bit of improvement to the proposal as it’s been modified in recent weeks, including moving the exit to the other side of the property away from residents and a willingness to add more landscaping in as a greater buffer between the project and residents.
The three stories proposed are within what zoning allows at maximum heights, he said, and is nothing the town doesn’t have already. North Providence High School is probably the tallest building currently, he said, and a comparable facility to what’s being proposed here.
Autiello said officials are taking their time with this decision. The meeting on the 15th will be the third one where residents are able to express their feelings on it, he said.
“I’m not yet convinced it’s the right move for the town,” he said. “We’ll see what the residents have to say; it’s all about the residents in that area.”
In addition to hearing from residents before a decision, said Autiello, the council will also hear the company out on how it will work with residents.
