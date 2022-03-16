NORTH PROVIDENCE – Students in one Ricci Middle School classroom are making waves that will ripple across the community, creating new clubs and activities, planning fundraisers, and educating their peers about important topics.
The 8th-graders in Teresa Connors’ social students class have embarked on a series of projects aimed at making positive changes in the community. Their Project-Based Learning (PBL) initiatives cover the themes of mental health, food insecurity, water quality and other topics close to their hearts.
Ash Gonsalves has started a Gay-Straight Alliance club at Ricci, which aims at making schools safer, more inclusive and empowering for LGBTQ+ youth. Gonsalves, who identifies as nonbinary and pansexual, said that though they’ve found Ricci to be very supportive, they wanted to offer a safe place where students can feel comfortable asking questions.
“It’s very exciting,” Gonsalves said of the club. “It feels good to be able to do this, and to have important discussions and teach each other things. I’m hoping to see the GSA continue when I leave Ricci.”
Gonsalves is also hoping to plan a pride event for RMS, since Providence Pride isn’t necessarily geared toward children.
Zoe Harrington’s project is focused on the topic of suicide prevention. Harrington said she once struggled with her mental health, and has been learning about the signs of suicide and ways to help if someone is feeling suicidal.
She has teamed up with a Brown University student, who will help her present her research to two 8th-grade classes.
“Suicide doesn’t affect just one person,” Harrington said. If there’s one thing people take away from her project, it’s that suicide is preventable. “You can be helped. It’s not the only way to end the pain.”
Brooke Ciancaglini has likewise been learning about mental health as part of her project. She’s holding a donation drive to support St. Mary’s Home for Children, a North Providence-based nonprofit helping children and adults who have suffered trauma and mental health issues.
Ciancaglini said she learned about St. Mary’s over the summer when she walked past the campus.
“A lot of people walk by and don’t know what it’s about,” she said. She’s been collecting items for the nonprofit, including games and craft kits.
Elizabeth Ricci is also hosting a donation drive to support the Providence Animal Rescue League. The animal lover said her goal is to collect enough supplies to make a difference.
For another project, Gabriella Paulino-Cabrera is collecting children’s and young adult books for Books are Wings, an organization putting free books in the hands of children. She has already collected more than 100 books to-date.
Christian Galvin is planning a “social media challenge” over April break, encouraging his peers to ditch all social media platforms for at least a week. Successful students will have a chance to win a prize.
He said he’s hoping to learn more about people’s social media habits through his research. So far, Galvin said he’s learned a lot about the effects of high social media usage, which he said can increase depression and anxiety in teens.
Similarly, classmates Veasna Kay and Katherine Morales say they’re hoping to encourage peers to get outside more. Outdoor education has been encouraged over the course of the pandemic, and Kay and Morales said learning outside can help improve students’ focus, mood, physical well-being and overall emotional health.
Their ultimate goal is to build a new outdoor classroom/small amphitheater at Ricci, but they’re looking for help from experts in the community to get the project off the ground.
Paul Link, who has a deep interest in the environment, said, “one of the greatest problems facing the environment is water pollution.”
His project is focused on water quality, and he plans to participate in or host a local waterway cleanup. In the meantime, he’s raising awareness about the effects of water pollution on wildlife.
Cleaner water leads to healthier lives,” he said.
Nathan Juisti and Alexander Tobin have been working together to establish a food pantry at Ricci, while learning about food insecurity and its effects on everyday life. When the assistant principal expressed a desire to start up a food pantry, Juisti and Tobin started organizing collections for their project.
School administrators have touched base with RMS families who might benefit from the pantry.
Lillian Watson and Alyssa Marciano are working to make Ricci more inclusive.
“The overall goal is to inform students more about students with disabilities so that they can better help,” Marciano said. “Children with disabilities are ten times less likely to go to school,” Watson added, highlighting the need for a more understanding and inclusive system.
They’re planning to present what they’ve learned to the 6th-grade class.
Yvie Bolduc has started a weekly school announcement program called the Ricci Report, which is aired to the entire school. Bolduc has been directing scenes, shooting and editing videos for her project.
Right now, her reports are focused on sharing “the benefits of being involved in student news/media, while showcasing different clubs, drives and activities at Ricci.”
Mason Ziroli and Camden Reed said RMS students love tech education, but the class isn’t currently offered as an elective class. They started an after-school club to offer more tech ed time for students. Ziroli and Reed said the additional time would be especially helpful for RMS students who are hoping to enter the pre-engineering pathway at North Providence High School.
As a plus, they get to fire off rockets. They’ve been meeting for about a month, and have roughly 20 members.
Ziroli was also responsible for raising hundreds of dollars for Ukraine by hosting a week-long fundraiser at RMS. Students and teachers wore blue and yellow, and donated money to help Save the Children’s emergency fund for those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine.
Ella Intrieri and Haley Pistacchio have created an volleyball league for RMS students. Any student can participate, and there won’t be cuts. Their goal is for people to have fun, and get together to try something they might not normally do.
Similarly, John Gartsu and Owen Mitshell are starting up a basketball league for students to play each other. Gartsu said they wanted to give their peers a new opportunity to make friends and try something new.
Speaking of trying something new, Isaiah Soto has been learning coding as part of his project, and has coded a script to convert kilograms to pounds and a script offering certain prompts based on the temperature. He said he’d like to start a coding club at RMS.
