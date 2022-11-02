NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence School Committee will not act on Gina Picard’s suggestion of creating a student liaison position for the school board.

Picard raised the idea at last month’s meeting, suggesting that a small group of student liaisons might serve in an advisory capacity to the School Committee, sharing concerns and opinions on behalf of the student body and weighing in on policy decisions that directly relate to them.

Cameron Deutsch
I cannot speak to the process in North Providence, but I can certainly speak to what it was like as a student trying to communicate with the Lincoln School Committee, and it is like talking to a brick wall. While some members seem genuinely interested in hearing concerns, most of the committee all but brushes aside any criticism or ideas from the community at large, not just students. Placing student liaisons on school committees across the state does not just open new communication channels, but it elevates students' voices to a level that cannot be ignored. Even if they do not have voting power, it provides a platform for students to hold those who control their educational experience accountable. As state senator, I will advocate for legislation that enshrines student representation into law, and I hope the North Providence School Committee is willing to return and discuss this issue, and bring students into the conversation.

