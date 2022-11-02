NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence School Committee will not act on Gina Picard’s suggestion of creating a student liaison position for the school board.
Picard raised the idea at last month’s meeting, suggesting that a small group of student liaisons might serve in an advisory capacity to the School Committee, sharing concerns and opinions on behalf of the student body and weighing in on policy decisions that directly relate to them.
After some discussion last month, the matter was on the committee’s agenda again last week for a potential vote.
Picard again shared her proposal, the goal of which, she said, is to increase and enhance student voices on policies that have a direct impact on their daily lives, ensuring the students are seen and heard.
Chairman Frank Pallotta said he took Picard’s proposal very seriously, looking into state statutes, local bylaws and the School and Family Empowerment Act, which “empowers educators closest to students with unprecedented freedom to develop educational solutions that will directly address their students’ needs.”
The School Committee’s primary responsibility is to conduct the business of the School Department at public meetings, representing a variety of stakeholders who are welcome to offer input and feedback, he said. He noted that there are multiple avenues to provide that feedback, both informal and formal, to individual members of the committee and to the full committee.
Pallotta said the Empowerment Act and recent School Committee policies strive to ensure that relevant issues are addressed at the school level first via school improvement teams.
Those teams are comprised of the various stakeholder groups represented by the School Committee, he said, and they’re empowered by state law and local policies to make certain site-based decisions. As part of that process, he said, the superintendent and his team are entrusted as the link between the school improvement teams and the School Committee.
There are ways for students to raise issues before the committee, he argued, offering the example of two high school students who wrote to the committee advocating for funding for school activities impacted by COVID. The matter was on the following month’s agenda, and the committee took action.
“This is just one example of how the North Providence School Committee welcomes and responds to input from our students and the school community,” Pallotta said.
Further, he said the superintendent, central office and school principals are delegated with the responsibility and authority to work directly with students, and can address issues in a more timely manner than by attending a monthly meeting.
The current process is better aligned to state law, he said.
Picard said she can appreciate the chairman’s research, but said school committees across the state are considering something like this.
The town offers other venues to promote civic responsibility for students, like Student Government Day and the Mayor’s Youth Commission, and Picard said this would provide another opportunity for ongoing student engagement and advocacy.
“This unfortunately isn’t a very well attended meeting,” she said, arguing that there’s never a bad opportunity to enhance student voices.
Pallotta said groups like the Mayor’s Youth Commission operate on a different model. Instead of placing students on a committee as a representative of the student body, he said the superintendent could pull together a district-wide student representative group.
No one put that suggestion to a vote, though, when it came time. No action was taken on the student liaison issue, or Pallotta’s alternate suggestion.
(1) comment
I cannot speak to the process in North Providence, but I can certainly speak to what it was like as a student trying to communicate with the Lincoln School Committee, and it is like talking to a brick wall. While some members seem genuinely interested in hearing concerns, most of the committee all but brushes aside any criticism or ideas from the community at large, not just students. Placing student liaisons on school committees across the state does not just open new communication channels, but it elevates students' voices to a level that cannot be ignored. Even if they do not have voting power, it provides a platform for students to hold those who control their educational experience accountable. As state senator, I will advocate for legislation that enshrines student representation into law, and I hope the North Providence School Committee is willing to return and discuss this issue, and bring students into the conversation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.