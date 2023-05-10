CENTRAL FALLS – On May 1, two 8th-grade social studies classes at The Learning Community participated in this year’s Law Day 2023, a national day to celebrate the rule of law.
According to Mayor Maria Rivera’s office, Law Day “provides an opportunity to understand how law and the legal process protects our liberty, strives to achieve justice, and contributes to the freedoms that all Americans share.”
The students at The Learning Community got to do just that, discussing civility and communication in debating subjects that are important to young Rhode Islanders such as them with Secretary of State Gregg Amore, Central Falls City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk and Assistant Solicitors Jose Batista and Tyler Romero.
Amore spoke on why law is important for humanity and advised students to simply listen to others before disagreeing with them. The students then got to put those skills to the test by participating in a civic debate regarding a recent congressional bill to ban TikTok.
Students went back and forth on why TikTok should be banned, not banned, or regulated. Once the debate began, the students “realized civil debate isn’t something scary, it is more of a conversation about understanding different viewpoints and opinions,” said Lindsey Lopez, communications coordinator at The Learning Community.
Students were split into three even groups on the topic, but most were ultimately swayed toward regulating TikTok instead of just banning it or leaving it as is.
Students suggesting adding age limits and time limits on the app, but they didn’t conclude that it should be banned completely. One student argued that TikTok allows users to be creative, learn about different subject areas they may be interested, have fun, and be a part of a community.
Meg O’Leary, head of The Learning Community, said she was glad to see students being given the opportunity to speak and interact with state leaders about civic debate.
“Our students are very passionate about social justice issues, and so civil debate is important because it allows them to have a conversation, listen, agree and disagree respectfully with others who may have a different viewpoint than their own,” she said.
