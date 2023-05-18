WOONSOCKET – While city workers continue to excavate and remove gravel from Cass Park, students from Woonsocket have made an addition to the park.
Every year, students from the Interact Club, a student division of the Rotary at the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are tasked with a project that will somehow benefit the city.
“The whole point is to beautify Woonsocket,” said Joanne Larussi, Interact adviser at the high school. Larussi, who has been involved for many years, said previous students have engaged in many different projects, and this year the students were encouraged to come up with something of their own.
“We started talking about the book nook,” said Larussi.
The book nook, which is made of materials from the Construction Technology Department, was put together by instructor Keith Thibault and his students. The only cost to the project was for paint, according to Larussi, which is in Woonsocket colors.
“It was so good to think about a project and see it all the way through to completion,” Larussi said.
Students at the school will hold book drives to fill the nook at the playground, as it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. Woonsocket Rotary Club Chairperson Nicole Brien said the little library at the park is the perfect spot, as it’s closer to the high school, and the playground is primarily used by younger children.
The group put books in the nook last Wednesday, and said younger kids at the playground were excited to leave with a book in their hands.
