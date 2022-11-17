Pictured at the Millrace Kitchen in Woonsocket last Friday are some of the teens who worked on the Blackstone River project, from left, Molly R., Raymond C., Colton H., Aria C., Elleana C., and Michelle C.
WOONSOCKET – The mighty Blackstone River will be highlighted along Main Street in Woonsocket, including large-scale prints, video projections, and audio recordings to “imaginatively reconnect Woonsocket’s urban core to our surrounding natural environment.”
Last Friday, Nov. 11, local students showcased a final project that took months to document and create at Millrace Kitchen.
Though it was raining, some of the prints that were taken over the course of the year were shown, as well as a visual recording of the river illuminated in one of the windows, which will eventually be shown across from Woonsocket Municipal Court on Fridays. All of the smaller prints for sale were named and priced by the teens who were behind the camera during the past year. Prices ranged from $175 to $500.
The evening also featured live music from Lisa Bello of the Millrace Music Series, which has been ongoing since last month and put on by NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley.
“All of it was done by them. I just handed them the equipment and told them what to press,” says Kailey Coppens, media studio director and visual storyteller at Riverzedge Arts.
The project was supported by a National Endowment for the Arts grant applied for by Brad Fesmire, artistic director, as well as Kristen Williams, executive director at Riverzedge Arts.
All of the photos, including the large-scale prints that will be shown on Main Street, were printed on aluminum. Photos of the river were taken in different areas throughout Woonsocket in different seasons.
Riverzedge Arts will continue to sell their merchandise and photos out on Main Street next week, and will feature the large-scale photos from Market Street all the way to City Hall.
