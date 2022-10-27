Working members honored
Pictured from left are Pam Jalette, president of the Rotary Club, Jeff Studley Of Lowe’s in North Smithfield, most recently Lowe’s in Brockton, Mass. and his guest Pamela, Nicole Brien past-president, Dominique Doiron, Wally Rathbun, and Chairman Paul Bourget.

WOONSOCKET – Every year, the Vocational Service Award is presented to an individual, business, or a member of the Woonsocket Rotary who exemplifies outstanding commitment to his or her business and profession over a significant number of years, leaving a lasting improvement on the community they have served.

Jeff Studley, who has worked as store manager for Lowe’s in North Smithfield for 16 years, was described through his nomination as being the embodiment of the qualities that make up the vocational service award during a recognition ceremony last Wednesday, October 19.

