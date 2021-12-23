SMITHFIELD – Experts are doing an in-depth study of the Route 44 corridor through Greenville as the state considers whether to add a new traffic signal at the Newport Creamery intersection where the state roadway Putnam Pike meets Greenville Avenue.
The State Traffic Commission, at its Dec. 1 meeting, again had a request from the Smithfield Traffic Safety Commission for the installation of a traffic light at this intersection on its agenda, but the matter was continued to a later date as the study continues. The item was first introduced in August.
The study is being done by engineering consulting firm VHB (Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, Inc.), and according to Sean Raymond, managing engineer with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, it is being completed for the entire section of Route 44 from the Greenville Library to Austin Avenue.
Town Councilor David Tikoian, former member of the State Traffic Commission, said the area continues to be very dangerous, and he’s almost gotten into a number of accidents there himself.
Tikoian said it will be interesting to see what comes of VHB’s analysis and recommendation, which could include a new traffic signal, more signage, re-striping, new lanes, cycling of signals, and more.
Tikoian said he’s thought for some time that the state might need to make a major investment here and maybe even purchase the Newport Creamery site and relocate the restaurant elsewhere in town, so something like a roundabout could be installed here.
“That’s certainly a long-range solution,” he said, adding that he’s not sure whether the stretch can absorb another traffic light when there are already three within a few hundred feet of each other.
There are currently standard traffic signals at Austin Avenue, Smith Avenue and Pleasant View Avenue, with a manual signal also in the area of the fire station.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the study will hopefully lead to more of a comprehensive fix.
“I think there are definitely some major pressure points in the center of Greenville, with cars turning, especially at certain times of the day,” he said, and the presence of the fire station further complicates the situation.
A VHB study shows the following crash data at the area’s intersections from 2016 to 2020:
• Greenville Avenue/Route 44: About 15 complaint injury crashes, three non-incapacitating injury crashes, one incapacitating injury crash, and zero fatalities. There were also about 77 simple crashes at the intersection over that time involving no injury or property damage.
• Smith Avenue/Route 44: About 10 complaint injury crashes, one non-incapacitating injury crash, and no incapacitating crashes or fatalities. There were about 54 simple crashes with no injuries or property damage.
• Austin Avenue/Route 44: About seven complaint injury crashes, one non-incapacitating injury crashes, and no incapacitating injury crashes or fatalities. There were also about 25 simple crashes involving no injuries or property damage.
• Pleasant View Avenue: About 18 complaint injury crashes (three were more in between Pleasant View and Greenville Avenue), one incapacitating injury crash, one incapacitating injury crash, one non-incapacitating injury crash, and no fatalities. There were also 60 crashes involving no injury or damage to property.
The Valley Breeze & Observer will be delving further into the crash data next week.
