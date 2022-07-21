CUMBERLAND – The Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee last week postponed discussion on details related to approvals needed to make way for the redevelopment of Ann & Hope Mill due to a lack of a needed membership quorum.

Chairperson Scott Schmitt said the session will now be scheduled for a later date after this week’s scheduled full council meeting.

