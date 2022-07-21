CUMBERLAND – The Town Council’s ordinance subcommittee last week postponed discussion on details related to approvals needed to make way for the redevelopment of Ann & Hope Mill due to a lack of a needed membership quorum.
Chairperson Scott Schmitt said the session will now be scheduled for a later date after this week’s scheduled full council meeting.
On the docket for that meeting will be:
• An amendment to the Cumberland Comprehensive Plan to support the Ann & Hope Mixed Use Zoning District
• And amendments to the town’s zoning ordinance and code of ordinances for the property.
The subcommittee’s decisions will not be binding, said Schmitt, but they will make recommendations to the full council.
“I have a couple of questions I’m sure they’ll be able to answer,” he told The Breeze, adding that “it’s a good plan” overall for an important property with a lot of history.
The big concern is always related to the addition of children to the local school system, said Schmitt, and he doesn’t see that being an issue because nearly all of the 241 planned residential units in the building are planned to be single-bedroom units.
He said he’ll also have questions on a traffic study. Such studies can go either way, he said, but he doesn’t see that being a big issue either.
Schmitt said he has some questions about the current plan to incorporate two 5,000-square-foot commercial spaces on the ground floor, one suggested for a possible market and the other for a coffee shop, in addition to a separate brew pub in the old boiler house.
“I don’t see the point of two 5,000-square-foot spaces,” he said. “I’m not sure if I’d rather see more commercial but smaller in size, or no commercial, but overall, it’s a good plan.”
The Breeze reported last month on the Planning Board making positive recommendations related to various applications made on the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.