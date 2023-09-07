LINCOLN – Officials say a Take It Outside grant was put to good use, as thousands of people were able to enjoy 2023 summer concerts at Chase Farm.
Last year, Lincoln was awarded $26,423 from the state’s “Take It Outside” grant, a fund aiming to promote tourism and outdoor commercial activities post-pandemic.
The town used the money to purchase a 32-foot portable stage, portable lighting, a public address system and a generator; all items to help enhance the experience of the town’s outdoor events.
Town Administrator Phil Gould said this investment paid off, and that the additions made “an already great tradition even better.”
The summer concert series features free events hosted by the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department at Chase Farm. This season, four concerts were held, including the annual Memorial Day Concert. Initially, five concerts were planned for the season, but one was canceled due to rain.
Besides having to cancel one show, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Winslow said the 2023 season “went off without a hitch,” and was a great success.
He told The Breeze that there were around 2,000 attendees at each event, with the exception of the Sept. 2 concert, the last concert of the season, which drew about 3,400 attendees.
Gould said he believed around half of the attendees at any given show to be Lincoln residents, and the other half to be from neighboring communities.
“A big part of the Take It Outside grant was to promote tourism, and these summer concerts did that consistently,” he said. “People were coming from all over to enjoy their favorite band or to check out a new food truck, or to sit outside on a nice night and enjoy Chase Farm.”
Most concertgoers were families, Winslow reported, with children of all ages running around, rolling down hills and dancing to the music.
Gould said it was important to him to make these events very family friendly, and to provide a space where people of all ages could have fun.
“Parents can sit and watch the concert and have a clear view of their kids playing in this contained, safe space,” he said.
Each concert featured a different performer and lineup of food trucks, so Winslow said there was a large variety and always something for everyone.
“People loved the food trucks. There was always a line in front of each truck, right up until the end,” he said.
Though concert season is officially over, Winslow and Assistant Parks and Recreation Director Grace Gervais said they’re thinking about next year. Winslow said he’s received nothing but positive feedback on the concerts, and plans to stick to the same formula for future events.
“We’ve got it down to a science at this point,” said Gervais. “People are really happy with what we have going.”
Winslow, Gervais and Gould thanked the Department of Public Works, the Fire Department and the Police Department, saying the concerts run smoothly because of their help.
Gould also credited retired town employee Dave Sale with starting both the Memorial Day activities and the summer concerts in Lincoln.
