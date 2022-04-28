LINCOLN – Lincoln is officially planning for the return of the town’s popular food truck and music nights at Chase Farm Park this summer. The first event is scheduled for Memorial Day on May 30, with additional dates on June 18, July 16, Aug. 6 and Sept. 3.
Lincoln’s annual Memorial Day parade, scheduled for May 30, will end with a post-parade celebration at Chase Farm Park (669 Great Road), where more than a dozen food trucks will serve lunch and bands will entertain with live music.
The remaining food truck events over the summer will help support next year’s Memorial Day parade and post-parade festivities.
New this year, a fireworks show is scheduled for the evening of Memorial Day at Lincoln High School. Similar to last year’s 150th town anniversary celebration, onlookers will be able to watch from the football field at LHS.
The fireworks will be put on by Central Maine Pyrotechnics, the same company responsible for Lincoln’s 150th fireworks and Warwick’s upcoming Fourth of July fireworks display.
Those looking to support the parade and post-parade celebration may attend next Friday’s pasta dinner fundraiser at the Lincoln Senior Center, 4-7 p.m. Ticket-holders will have a chance to win a variety of raffle prizes, including gift cards to Lincoln businesses like The Lodge, Shanna’s Country Kitchen and Miller’s Tavern.
Tickets are still available for the pasta dinner on Sat., May 7 and can be purchased at Town Hall, We Roast Coffee, Ted’s Paint and the Senior Center.
For more information, contact lincolnmemorialday@gmail.com.
